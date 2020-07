Host Samson Folk brings on Oren Weisfeld to chat about the advantages and disadvantages of the Raptors upcoming schedule.

– 0:30 – Social Justice and the NBA’s return.

– 9:28 – Walking through the Raptors schedule.

