The Heat & Raptors Preview w/ Nekias Duncan

Samson Folk discusses the Raptors & the Heat with Nekias Duncan.
1:40 – An all-time basketball game was played
3:40 – The Heat chasing contender status
9:40 – The best way forward for the BAM hub
13:34 – The Tyler Herro of it all
17:05 – Nekias’ big thoughts on the Raptors
21:24 – A Pascal-Jimmy comp
24:15 – The similarities between the Miami and Toronto defenses
30:28 – Picking a Raptors breakout candidate
37:30 – Picking a starting lineup in Toronto
45:42 – Parting shots on the Heat
