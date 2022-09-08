The Heat & Raptors Preview w/ Nekias Duncan

Samson Folk discusses the Raptors & the Heat with Nekias Duncan.

1:40 – An all-time basketball game was played

3:40 – The Heat chasing contender status

9:40 – The best way forward for the BAM hub

13:34 – The Tyler Herro of it all

17:05 – Nekias’ big thoughts on the Raptors

21:24 – A Pascal-Jimmy comp

24:15 – The similarities between the Miami and Toronto defenses

30:28 – Picking a Raptors breakout candidate

37:30 – Picking a starting lineup in Toronto

45:42 – Parting shots on the Heat

