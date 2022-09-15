Power and Accountability – Confederacy of Dunks

Off-season Funhouse: Episode 260

RAPTORS: Training camp is in 12 days. What questions are looming over the team as they head to camp? Every training camp, fans always learn about something different the group does to bond before the season. If you were put in charge of a Raptors bonding experience, what would it be?

NBA: Robert Sarver has been suspended one year from the Suns and the Mercury. What’s your take on this and what can these leagues do about out-of-control individuals? It seems like the power has finally shifted from the west to the east as we have about four teams openly tanking out west. What Western Conference team benefits the most from this changing dynamic?

With Imman Adan and Derick Deonarain!

