The Cavs & Raptors Preview – Outside Looking In

Samson Folk brings on Bowser2Bowser to discuss the Cavs & the Raptors.
And the Basketball Action Dictionary here.
1:25 – Bows’ big ideas on the Raptors
2:15 – Does vision 6’9″ include a big, mobile center?
8:45 – Questioning Criticism’s of Nick Nurse’s Offense (This is debated later on)
16:10 – Why the Cavs would struggle with the Raptors in a matchup
19:48 – Peel switching to keep up with the Cavs offense
27:05 – Dealing with Cleveland’s massive frontcourt
32:55 – Bows doesn’t want Mobley guarding Siakam for long
34:53 – Are the Cavs on track for regular season and postseason success?
40:00 – Our tier lists of the East
43:15 – What are the offensive similarities between these two teams?
45:55 – The Nick Nurse offense debate
53:45 – Scottie Barnes’ jumpshot
55:35 – Evan Mobley & Scottie Barnes
1:10:37 – We hate Siakam at Center + Precious positivity
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Outside Looking In episodes are available separately as well.