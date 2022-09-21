Slighted and Activated – Confederacy of Dunks

Off-Season Basketball Funhouse: Episode 261

RAPTORS: Five Raptors made the CBS Top 100 players. Whose position is the most bothersome? (Siakam: 24th, Fred: 38th, Scottie: 48th, OG: 59th, Gary: 75th.) Juancho lit up the Euro Finals. Are we sleeping on him as a rotation guy? Who are the first five off of the Raptors bench?

NBA: Dolly Parton has Dollywood. Which NBA player deserves their own theme park? Players have up and down years. What player will be on a comeback mission? What player will come back down to earth?

With Ben Davies and Jay Rosales!

Creative Commons licensing credits for each episode can be found here.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.