Samson Folk brings on Curly to preview Fred VanVleet’s season.

Timestamps may be affected by 30 seconds to 1 minute.

00:00 – Welcome

1:30 – Can Fred become the Raptors best player again?

7:05 – Fred’s return to form on defense

9:45 – What does the perfect year for Fred look like?

15:15 – Freddy’s extension situation

19:55 – What improvements are we looking for from Fred?