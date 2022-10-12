The It Factor – Confederacy of Dunks

Episode 10.264: Season 10 Premiere!

RAPTORS: We open up season ten of Confederacy of Dunks talking about Nurse’s appearance on the Bob McCown pod, where he said the lineup isn’t changing and Gary earned his spot. The Raptors odds for the over/under this season seem to be hovering around 45-46 wins. Are we taking the under or the over?

NBA: We had the unicorn and now LeBron is calling Victor Wembanyama an alien. What are some other non-human descriptors for magical players that need to happen? Let us know when you think of it. While we’re talking about over/under odds across the league, which teams are the most blatant to end up going over and under?

With Adam Christie and Sheldon Alexander!

