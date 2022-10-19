Raptors pick up Flynn, Achiuwa, Barnes options as other deadlines pass

Some news for Toronto’s books in advance of the season opener. The Toronto Raptors have picked up options on Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa.
Meanwhile, the Raptors allowed deadlines to pass on extensions for Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. As with the option years for the younger players, this isn’t shocking whatsoever. The Raptors will have more chances next offseason to resume negotiations and ink new deals, and both VanVleet and Siakam are eligible for more money by waiting until the offseason. The odds of signing either deal now were slim.
So nothing surprising out of Raptors land, but news nonetheless. Tip off for the season opener against the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers is 7:30 pm EST. With Barnes and Evan Mobley competing for the Rookie of the Year trophy last season, and Toronto’s history with the Land, it’s possible the Raps are renewing a small rivalry with this being the home opener.