Raptors pick up Flynn, Achiuwa, Barnes options as other deadlines pass

Some news for Toronto’s books in advance of the season opener. The Toronto Raptors have picked up options on Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa.

This was a bit of a question mark. Continued bet on Flynn developing and having a role (or value), locked in for $3.87M for 2023-24.



Raptors will also pick up the option on Precious Achiuwa at $4.38M for 23-24. https://t.co/52s2aOpDHJ — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) October 19, 2022 Achiuwa was a sure bet. (The Raptors will also have an option to pick up Scottie Barnes’ third year, which, of course, will happen. Update: The Raptors have officially announced the options for all three, including Barnes.) That Flynn has his contract guaranteed was not a sure thing, but it’s also not too much of a surprise, either. The third-year guard has had some bright spots as a pick-and-roll handler and shooter, and he hasn’t had much of an opportunity to either sink or swim as a Raptor. This gives him more time.

Meanwhile, the Raptors allowed deadlines to pass on extensions for Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. As with the option years for the younger players, this isn’t shocking whatsoever. The Raptors will have more chances next offseason to resume negotiations and ink new deals, and both VanVleet and Siakam are eligible for more money by waiting until the offseason. The odds of signing either deal now were slim.

So nothing surprising out of Raptors land, but news nonetheless. Tip off for the season opener against the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers is 7:30 pm EST. With Barnes and Evan Mobley competing for the Rookie of the Year trophy last season, and Toronto’s history with the Land, it’s possible the Raps are renewing a small rivalry with this being the home opener.