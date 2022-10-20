,

Starting Out Perfect – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Cavaliers.

Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Cavaliers.

Reggie Evans Award: OG Anunoby

QR Comment: Ice Cold Khem Brrch

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Cavaliers 105, Raptors 108

Leave a Comment