The Interview: Ron Harper Jr., Raptors Two-Way Guard

Host Andrew Damelin heads to Raptors 905 training camp to speak with Raptors two-way guard Ron Harper Jr.. Papa Harper may have had the storied basketball career, but learn about mama’s outsized on-court influence on Ron Junior. After that we travel to Rutgers to relive Harper’s two viral daggers in college, and how one of them directly related to Fred VanVleet. (SPOILER ALERT: it’s about a certain “big balls dance.”)