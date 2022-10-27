What if everything went right?

How often does a game like this come along? Where everyone plays their existing role to a T, and still finds time to flash progression? Is it likely to inspire in us, the same things it did in Gary Trent Jr.: "We put our five against anybody's five, we should be good." Pack up the conversations about a starting lineup change if Pascal Siakam is going to step on game plans and bury threes with flair. You don't need one of Chris Boucher or Precious Achiuwa to punish the offensive glass when there's no rebounds to be had.

"Well, he went against my theory tonight. Whenever he makes three threes, I said he scores thirty." Nick Nurse said of Siakam after the win. "He made four in a row to start, he was on his way to thirty. I think he had 15 In the first half -- but he really again, I mean, he's a good shooter -- You know, I just, I still say it's a matter of time before that really shows in the season. Right? The technique is great. He really works on it. He really hits a high percentage in his workouts and things."

The first portion of the game truly can be told by Siakam's shooting. The 76ers were expecting to engage Siakam's mind the way that the Heat did. Sit back, rely on sturdy help principles, and ask Siakam to find impossible routes to the paint or to hit contested 17-footers. They played zone, they played pack-line defense, and they went under screens - he beat all of it.