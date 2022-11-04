Quick Reaction: Raptors 110, Mavericks 111

A+ O. Anunoby 38 MIN, 27 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 5 STL, 11-21 FG, 4-6 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -2 +/- The best all around game from OG this season. Was really dangerous attacking off the catch and keeping advantages alive and he was also a big part of slowing Luka down as the game went on. Really impactful driving tonight, would’ve liked to see him get more free throws. Also threw in another 5 steals.

A P. Siakam 31 MIN, 18 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 7-14 FG, 0-2 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -7 +/- Although his night was cut short due to injury Pascal was once again leading the Raptors in every facet offensively, was passing the ball very well although his teammates weren’t capitalizing on those opportunities. Was scoring the ball very well weaving through Dallas’ defense and showed his in between prowess.

D+ C. Koloko 12 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -12 +/- Really rough night from the rookie here who was tasked a lot in drop coverage vs Luka Doncic, just seemed like too much for him to handle at his experience level.

B S. Barnes 38 MIN, 11 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 4-12 FG, 1-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 1 +/- Really funky night from Scottie who was scoreless for majority of this game but was still impacting the game with his playmaking despite the shooting struggles. Defensively was getting blown by at the point of attack giving up a lot of easy looks, but it was his 4th quarter heroics scoring wise that led to the Raptors even have a chance to win this game.

C+ G. Trent Jr. 36 MIN, 12 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-12 FG, 1-7 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -7 +/- Not the best game from Gary, he wasn’t really forcing his shot tonight but he just wasn’t knocking down the ones that he usually does.

A- C. Boucher 30 MIN, 17 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 6-13 FG, 2-6 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 20 +/- Toronto’s best offensive bench player once again showed his value tonight where his energy and presence was felt every second he was on the court. Battles on the glass every possession and got some second chance points. Also moved well in transition.

B+ P. Achiuwa 27 MIN, 15 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-3 3FG, 6-6 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/- Was very good on the glass and had a lot of great defensive moments including sliding his feet with Luka Doncic tonight. Once again an aggressive night from him offensively resulting in 6 free throws which he made all of.

B O. Porter Jr. 20 MIN, 6 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Rotated well on defense all night plus spaced the floor very well and his first extended minutes of the season, bodes well for the future.

D+ D. Banton 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- Came in and didn’t impact the game whatsoever didn’t really get opportunity to get in transition where he thrives.

C T. Young 04 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Came in and moved the ball well connectively and scored a quick inside shot.