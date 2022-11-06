Gameday: Bulls @ Raptors, Nov 6

The Toronto Raptors begin the first night of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls at home.

The Raptors came up short by one point against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. After Pascal Siakam left the game near the end of the third quarter, the young guns showed up and fought back fiercely. Although they fell short, it gives Raptors fans something to be optimistic about while Siakam’s injury timeline continues to be unknown.

Raptors: With Siakam leaving the game, Scottie Barnes became the Raptors primary facilitator. After being scoreless for the majority of the game, he scored for the first time in the final seconds of the third quarter and ended his night with 11 points. He also earned his first triple-double in his career and became the youngest player in franchise history to do so. The future face of the franchise.

First of many for @ScottBarnes561 🔥



Last night he achieved his first career triple-double and is also the youngest player in franchise history to record a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/A1A0nqWKFR — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 5, 2022

This is the first of many triple-doubles to come for Scottie.

O.G. Anunoby came up huge on both ends of the floor. He ended the night with 27 points (4 threes) and played well defensively, ending up with 5 steals. O.G. has stolen the ball over 20 times in the past 5 games.

In a scenario where Siakam and Fred VanVleet are both out, it will give Scottie, O.G., Gary Trent Jr, and the rest of the bench the spotlight to shine. Times like these are a valuable opportunity to show what this team is made out of.

Bulls: Playing against DeMar DeRozan will always be a game to look forward to. The Bulls are coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics after a 46-point performance by DeRozan and look to bounce back. The main players to look out for would be the Bulls trio of DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Nikola Vucevic with Ayo Dosunmu starting to heat up too after taking over the point guard position.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00pm EDT | TV: SN1

Raptors lineup

Fred VanVleet (lower back stiffness) is questionable. Khem Birch is questionable (right-knee soreness). Pascal Siakam is questionable (strained right groin).

PG: Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr, Thaddeus Young, Justin Champagnie

PF: Chris Boucher, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Christian Koloko, Precious Achiuwa

Bulls lineup

Lonzo Ball is out. The timeline of return is unknown.

PG: Goran Dragic, Coby White, Carlik Jones

SG: Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry

SF: DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill

PF: Patrick Williams, Kostas Antetokounmpo

C: Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond, Marko Simonovic

Upcoming Regular Season Schedule

Monday, Nov 7, Raptors @ Bulls

Wednesday, Nov 9, Rockets @ Raptors