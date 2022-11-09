Projecting a November Without Siakam – Confederacy of Dunks

These week we're talking about expectations with Siakam out, surprising dynamics coming out of the rotation, which celebs need to buy a team and which team having a slow start will rebound.

Season 10, Episode 268

RAPS: Last year the Raptors went 8-6 without Siakam. Is that a fair expectation for this year or should fans expect more? Chemistry is a weird thing. What about this squad’s chemistry has been surprising so far?

NBA: Which Non-American celebrity or pair of celebrities should buy an NBA team? Which team would they buy and what’s the vibe? Which team coming out of the gates slowly is going to get it together and be good?

With Sean Woodley and Chili Johnson!

