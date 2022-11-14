It’s impossible to recreate Pascal Siakam by committee

"One day, when I was oppressed by cold, I found a fire which had been left by some wandering beggars, and was overcome with delight at the warmth I experienced from it. In my joy I thrust my hand into the live embers, but quickly drew it out again with a cry of pain. How strange, I thought, that the same cause should produce such opposite effects!”

Frankenstein’s monster said this to his creator, explaining the duality of fire. The substance was good at one thing in one way but very bad at it in a slightly different way.

The Toronto Raptors are learning the same lesson of their players during the oppressive cold of Pascal Siakam’s absence. Their being good at one thing in one way does not make them good at the same thing in a related way.