moneyline
spread
total
Miami Heat
Win
+105
2
-111
215
-110
Toronto Raptors
Win
-125
-2
-109
215
-110

ODDS AND LINES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Please Play Responsibly. 19+. ON Only. Gambling Problem? Call ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600.

Early Season Injury Grind – Confederacy of Dunks

Who's stepping up amid all the injuries and who has been underwhelming? Is the team's aggressive defense leading to more injuries and fatigue?

Season 10, Episode 269

RAPTORS: The team is 3-3 without Pascal so far. Of the non-injured players, who has been the most impressive and who has been the most underwhelming? The Raptors play a really aggressive style of defense. Is there any chance this is contributing to injuries and fatigue?

NBA: If you had to recast NBA’s TNT with three current NBA players and an Ernie, who would you choose? Whimpering for Wemby: By seasons end, which teams will actually be tanking for Wemby/Scoot?

With Kevin Dowse and Matt McCready.

Creative Commons licensing credits for each episode can be found here.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

