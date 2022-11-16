Early Season Injury Grind – Confederacy of Dunks

Who's stepping up amid all the injuries and who has been underwhelming? Is the team's aggressive defense leading to more injuries and fatigue?

Season 10, Episode 269

RAPTORS: The team is 3-3 without Pascal so far. Of the non-injured players, who has been the most impressive and who has been the most underwhelming? The Raptors play a really aggressive style of defense. Is there any chance this is contributing to injuries and fatigue?

NBA: If you had to recast NBA’s TNT with three current NBA players and an Ernie, who would you choose? Whimpering for Wemby: By seasons end, which teams will actually be tanking for Wemby/Scoot?

With Kevin Dowse and Matt McCready.

