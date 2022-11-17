O.G. Anunoby steals the spotlight as Raptors maul Miami

The last time the Miami Heat played in Toronto, Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry stole the show together as protagonist and antagonist. VanVleet broke Lowry's record of most 3-pointers made in a single season -- in front of the wily vet -- and accomplished it in just the first quarter. Not to be outdone, Lowry outfoxed and outhustled the Raptors for the remainder of the night as he stole a Miami win from the jaws of VanVleet's triumph.

The Toronto Raptors have a habit of making home games against the Heat into Bildungsromans for individual players. VanVleet earned his protagonist story last season. On Nov. 16, it was O.G. Anunoby's turn to come of age, to earn his Bar Mitzvah, against his former vet and leader in Lowry. Lowry played a vintage game, doing his best to ruin Anunoby's night just as he did VanVleet's the year prior. Anunoby showed enormous chutzpah in leading Toronto to a 112-104 win.