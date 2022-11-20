First half deficit too much for 905 in Delaware

The 905 split 1-1 on the road before they return to Paramount to face the Long Island Nets this week.

A minute and two seconds left in the first half, a fast break alley-oop dunk thrown by Gabe Brown brought the 905 within six points.

But former 905 forward Justin Smith’s perfectly-timed roll off his own DHO led to an easy bucket as he soared through the air. He missed his free throw to complete the and-1, but the ball got tipped back to him, and he threw down a monstrous two-hander for another deuce.

Perry tried to answer with a three but missed, and Delaware’s Jared Wilson-Frame hit a three to complete a 7-0 Delaware run, which started with 46 seconds left in the first half.

In the third quarter, the 905 trailed by 24-22, but the 13-point lead they gave up at halftime meant they trailed by 15, 109-94. The 905 went on a 13-4 surge at the start of the final frame — Christian Vital’s triple with 8:24 left got the 905 within six points — but that’s the closest the 905 got in the fourth.

Team Notes

There were only three lead changes throughout this game. The 905 relied heavily on three-point shooting, attempting 45 of them from downtown out of a total 91 field goal attempts. The 905 made 15 triples (33 3P%) while Delaware hit 14-out-of-35 (40%).

During the 905’s fourth quarter 13-4 surge that got them within six, Harper’s two triples and Vital’s three contributed to the 4-for-9 threes (44%) the 905 made in the fourth quarter.

WE JUST WON'T GO AWAY@__RHJR WITH 26 PTS pic.twitter.com/vPa3gOs1Kc — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) November 19, 2022

But it was a case of too little, too late. Delaware maintained their lead and Mac McClung went on to score the most points in a G League game (44 points) this season.

A bright spot in Friday’s game was contributions from the 905’s supporting cast. Melvin Frazier had 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting (2-for-2 from three) with three steals, and no turnovers in 30-plus minutes of play. Vital had 19 points and six boards (two offensive) off the bench. Vital can score when the 905 need him to; he’s had a 24-point game performance in the second game of the season.

Player Notes

Two-way watch

Ron Harper

With Dowtin called up, Harper was the sole two-way player. He went 6-for-12 behind the arc, hitting 40% of his team’s made threes. He hit two 3s during the 905’s surge at the start of the fourth quarter. He attempted the most shots (21) on Friday night compared to his other four games (17 being his second highest). The Raptors are ailed by injuries, and Harper needs to stay ready by getting these valuable in-game reps.

NBA watch

Saben Lee

Lee continues to relentlessly attack the basket. He’s drawn 43% the 905’s personal fouls, and drew six of them on Friday night. He tied Harper for a team-high 28 points, 14 of them coming from inside the paint, and got his first double-double with 11 assists.

No replay from the home broadcast but THATS AIGHT LOOK AT SABEN LEAP ⬆️🔥 pic.twitter.com/dmhbajcJEn — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) November 19, 2022

Reggie Perry

Perry got his 15 and 10, but tied Lee with a team-worst five turnovers, and tied Vital with a team-worst plus/minus of -12. Perry got no offensive boards, and shot 0-for-4 behind the arc. Given what we’ve seen from him, we should expect more against the Long Island Nets.

Mac McClung

The Raptors and Raptors 905 value excellence, so even when it’s displayed against us, it needs to be acknowledged. Here are some highlights from what a 6-foot-2 herky-jerky guard did against us.

The 905 look to bounce back 7:30 pm, Monday night at Paramount. The game can be streamed live here or tickets purchased here.



