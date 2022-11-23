Gameday: Nets @ Raptors November 23, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets are traveling to Scotiabank Arena tonight to face the Toronto Raptors on the second leg of a back-to-back after they lost to the 76ers last night. Toronto is looking to get back on track after the heartbreaking loss they suffered at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks during their last game. Once again the injury report is filled up and they will be without Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. Scottie Barnes has also been listed as questionable after the team revealed he was suffering from a knee injury of some sort. In better news the team is getting Gary Trent Jr in the starting lineup and his offensive production will surely be needed against the Brooklyn Nets.



Toronto is looking to avenge the loss they had against the Nets in that thrilling October game but this time around the landscape is different for both teams.



Although they are missing Pascal Siakam and potentially Scottie Barnes, the Raptors still have the personnel left to take advantage of Brooklyn’s defense. The Nets really struggle to defend the paint so O.G. Anunoby who has been a brutalizing driver this season should be able to take advantage of that. The Nets also give up a lot of second chance points which will undoubtedly help Toronto stay in and potentially win the game. Toronto will surely send doubles to Nets star Kevin Durant in an attempt to make his teammates make decisions and potentially force some turnovers, and this scheme has worked to varying degrees of success this season.



In order for Toronto to win this game they are going to have to continue to do what they have been doing in these heavily injured games and that’s get production from all over the board especially the bench. There is a path to Toronto winning this game especially with the Nets coming off a back-to-back.



Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One | Radio: SN Now and SN 590



Raptors Lineup

Players out or questionable include Achiuwa (Right ankle sprain), Banton (Questionable)(Left ankle sprain), Porter Jr. (Left foot toe dislocation), Siakam (Right adductor strain), Barnes (Questionable – Knee)

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.,

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Ron Harper Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby

PF: Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch



Nets Lineup

TJ Warren is out with a foot injury

PG: Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills

SG: Royce O’neal, Seth Curry, Cam Thomas

SF: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris Yuta Watanabe

PF: Ben Simmons, Markieff Morris

C: Nic Claxton, Day’Ron Sharpe



The Line

Tor -2 O/U 221.5

