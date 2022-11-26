,

Locking Down Luka – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Mavericks.

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Mavericks.

Reggie Evans Award: Chris Boucher

QR Comment: bherbs

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Mavericks 100, Raptors 105

Leave a Comment