Quick Reaction: Mavericks 100, Raptors 105

|Mavericks
|100
|Final
Box Score
|105
|Raptors
A+
|O. Anunoby43 MIN, 26 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 9-19 FG, 2-4 3FG, 6-7 FT, 2 BLK, 5 TO, -2 +/-
The OG Anunoby All-star campaign continues as he not only played an immense part in limiting Luka Doncic the entire game but he also scored 12 points in the 4th to win this game. He was the primary on Luka all night and really made all his scoring opportunities tough on him. He did really well getting to and finishing a the rim tonight as well.
A
|J. Hernangomez30 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-6 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/-
Wonderful in his role tonight, had a good sense of where to be on the perimeter, had excellent timing on his cuts in the halfcourt and he helped win the rebound battle, great Juancho game tonight.
A-
|T. Young27 MIN, 4 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 4 +/-
Thad is such a calming presence on the floor and his post playmaking is as good as ever, finding cutters such as Juancho on many plays down the stretch. Missed some easy looks this game but overall a positive game from him.
C-
|G. Trent Jr.27 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL, 3-12 FG, 1-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/-
Never really found his shot tonight and had some glaring mistakes on defense, was decent in the passing lanes though and grabbed a few steals.
A+
|F. VanVleet41 MIN, 26 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 7-18 FG, 3-9 3FG, 9-10 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 12 +/-
Wonderful game in many ways from Fred tonight. Was able to carry the load scoring wise in the first half where he recorded 18 of his 26 by getting to the line and cashing in self created jumpers. Second half is where he really got into his playmaking bag, hitting his teammates all over the floor while still chipping in a little with his scoring.
A+
|C. Boucher36 MIN, 22 PTS, 13 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 10-19 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-5 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/-
Another great game off the bench for Boucher who was beyond amazing on the offensive glass tonight and the glass overall, grabbing 13 rebounds. Scored the ball really well inside the paint as a result of these second chance opportunities degenerated by him.
C
|C. Koloko05 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/-
Didn’t do anything impactful in his limited time on the floor.
C
|M. Flynn06 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/-
Didn’t do anything impactful in his limited time on the floor
C+
|J. Dowtin Jr.12 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/-
Got a nice layup in his time and played solid defense. Moved the ball well
B
|K. Birch13 MIN, 6 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/-
Was a good screener and worked well in the two man game with Fred VanVleet. Scored well inside in his time.
A
|Nick Nurse
Game plan on Luka appeared to be failing at first but he stuck with it and it led to the win in a way so credit to him for that
Things We Saw
- OG Anunoby needs a lot more driving attempts, he kept trying to get it going from mid range which is fine but he’s at his best when he Is getting downhill and using his strength at the rim.
- The rotations today were pretty sloppy on the back end after a lot of the doubles and the Raptors can get cut some slack here since they are so injured but it may burn them against another team.