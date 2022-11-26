Quick Reaction: Mavericks 100, Raptors 105

A+ O. Anunoby 43 MIN, 26 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 9-19 FG, 2-4 3FG, 6-7 FT, 2 BLK, 5 TO, -2 +/- The OG Anunoby All-star campaign continues as he not only played an immense part in limiting Luka Doncic the entire game but he also scored 12 points in the 4th to win this game. He was the primary on Luka all night and really made all his scoring opportunities tough on him. He did really well getting to and finishing a the rim tonight as well.

A J. Hernangomez 30 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-6 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Wonderful in his role tonight, had a good sense of where to be on the perimeter, had excellent timing on his cuts in the halfcourt and he helped win the rebound battle, great Juancho game tonight.

A- T. Young 27 MIN, 4 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 4 +/- Thad is such a calming presence on the floor and his post playmaking is as good as ever, finding cutters such as Juancho on many plays down the stretch. Missed some easy looks this game but overall a positive game from him.

C- G. Trent Jr. 27 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL, 3-12 FG, 1-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Never really found his shot tonight and had some glaring mistakes on defense, was decent in the passing lanes though and grabbed a few steals.

A+ F. VanVleet 41 MIN, 26 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 7-18 FG, 3-9 3FG, 9-10 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 12 +/- Wonderful game in many ways from Fred tonight. Was able to carry the load scoring wise in the first half where he recorded 18 of his 26 by getting to the line and cashing in self created jumpers. Second half is where he really got into his playmaking bag, hitting his teammates all over the floor while still chipping in a little with his scoring.

A+ C. Boucher 36 MIN, 22 PTS, 13 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 10-19 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-5 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Another great game off the bench for Boucher who was beyond amazing on the offensive glass tonight and the glass overall, grabbing 13 rebounds. Scored the ball really well inside the paint as a result of these second chance opportunities degenerated by him.

C C. Koloko 05 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Didn’t do anything impactful in his limited time on the floor.

C M. Flynn 06 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- Didn’t do anything impactful in his limited time on the floor

C+ J. Dowtin Jr. 12 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Got a nice layup in his time and played solid defense. Moved the ball well

B K. Birch 13 MIN, 6 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Was a good screener and worked well in the two man game with Fred VanVleet. Scored well inside in his time.