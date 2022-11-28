Quick Reaction: Cavs 88, Raptors 100

B+ J. Hernangomez 20 MIN, 5 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Juancho has been playing very well and tonight he continued to be the perfect role player who is just a fantastic cutter. Didn’t make many mistakes on defense either.

A P. Siakam 30 MIN, 18 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 7-14 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/- Pascal was back like he never left and boy did we miss him. He opened the game with a flurry of downhill attacks both in half court and in transition and from then you just knew it was going to be a good night from him. Pascal really made it a point to collect defensive rebounds so he could push the pace for easy points. His presence once again created shots for his teammates as his drives commanded help. His mid range touch looked as good as ever today.

B+ T. Young 26 MIN, 10 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 4-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- Thad is very much the glue guy you love to have on your team and tonight was no different, he was finding cutters as a post hub and he was also battling down low to get off his patented post hooks. Helped in the rebounding department as well granting the Raptors some extra oppurtunities.

A O. Anunoby 37 MIN, 20 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-13 FG, 4-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 16 +/- OG found a perfect way to co-exist with Pascal Siakam back into the lineup. While we didn’t see as much self creation from OG as we have the past few weeks, we saw him play in an off ball role and thrive there off of feeds from Pascal, he did very well as a trailer in transition too. He also shut down Donovan Mitchell tonight and essentially made him a non factor during the game.

B F. VanVleet 33 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 5-15 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 24 +/- Fred struggles overall from the field tonight but he was very aggressive in getting to the rim and he used this aggression to find his teammates after tightroping the baseline many times. Could’ve done a better job staying in front of Darius Garland but overall a positive game from Gary.

B S. Barnes 27 MIN, 11 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 3 BLK, 2 TO, 12 +/- Scottie came off the bench for the first time in his regular season career and he did well in this reserve role. He was really shining as a playmaker today where he was pushing the pace a lot and he was banging down low as usual.

C C. Koloko 07 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Not really a lot of time/opportunity tonight for Koloko, didn’t really impact the game

C+ G. Trent Jr. 26 MIN, 14 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 2-5 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 2 +/- Came off the bench tonight and was able to fit into the offense smoothly. Shot the ball pretty well and made some extra passes, overall solid game for Gary

C C. Boucher 22 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Wasn’t the best game for Boucher today and he didn’t really get much opportunity scoring wise, got to the line some and was solid defensively.

D+ K. Birch 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Came in and blew some bunnies and gave up a wide open drive.

Inc D. Banton 04 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Garbage time