DPOY or All-Star Season for O.G.? | Runnin’ Off The Screen

The man they call Mac is joined by Curly to discuss O.G.’s potential accolades, Juancho earning our trust, trade targets, and more! Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Runnin' Off The Screen episodes are available separately as well.

The man they call Mac is joined by Curly to discuss O.G.’s potential accolades, Juancho earning our trust, trade targets, and more!

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Runnin' Off The Screen episodes are available separately as well.