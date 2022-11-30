Gameday: Raptors @ Pelicans, Nov 30

Toronto Raptors look to extend win streak to three.

The Toronto Raptors begin their first of two games away on a two-game trip against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Raptors comfortably beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-88 at home with the return of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Dalano Banton.

Raptors: You never would have guessed that Siakam didn’t play a game of basketball for over 20 days from the way he was playing. He instantly got back in his groove, ending his night with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds along with 5 dimes. These are the things we love to see as Raptors fans.

Although Siakam had an outstanding return, the player of the game goes to O.G. Anunoby. Anunoby stepped up in the absence of Siakam and has continued to play at an all-star level despite his return.

Watch as Anunoby casually hits a pull-up three. Anunoby led the Raptors with 20 points on an efficient 61.5% shooting and he shot 4-6 from three.

However, leading the offense isn’t the only thing Anunoby did.

Donovan Mitchell scored 29+ points in the last five games before heading to Toronto. With O.G. as the primary defender on him, Mitchell scored a total of 8 points!!.

O.G.’s campaign for DPOY is stronger than ever after this defensive masterclass.

The Raptors will continue to add to their 2-game-win streak against the Pelicans tonight.

Pelicans: The Pelicans are coming fresh off a win against OKC with Zion Williamson leading the way. Similar to the Raptors, the Pelicans are also dealing with injury problems.

Players to look out for include Zion, former Raptors favourite Jonas Valančiūnas, Trey Murphy, and more. The Pelicans have a young team with good depth. It will also be fun to watch the Hernangomez brothers go against each other tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00pm EDT | TV: TSN1, TSN4

Pelicans Lineup

Brandom Ingram is out. CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr are questionable.

PG: Jose Alvarado, Devonte Graham, Kira Lewis Jr

SG: Trey Murphy III, Dyson Daniels, Dereon Seabron

SF: Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Garrett Temple

PF: Zion Williamson,

C: Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangomez

Raptors Lineup

Precious Achuiwa and Otto Porter Jr are out.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Justin Champagnie

PF: Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Christian Koloko, Thaddeus Young, Khem Birch

Upcoming Regular Season Schedule

Raptors @ Nets, Dec 2

Magic @ Raptors, Dec 3