Quick Reaction: Magic 108, Raptors 121

|Magic
|108
|Final
Box Score
|121
|Raptors
A+
|O. Anunoby33 MIN, 32 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 12-17 FG, 2-4 3FG, 6-8 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 21 +/-
Anunoby started the game with a beautiful assist to Koloko. The first six points all involved O.G., as he had the assist on the first possession, and he followed it with four points in the next couple of possessions. His offence was there from the start as he made a three midway through the first quarter after not making one last night. His playmaking was great too, he only had four assists in the game, but they were all beautiful passes.
A+
|P. Siakam31 MIN, 26 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 9-15 FG, 1-4 3FG, 7-7 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 25 +/-
Pascal started the game with stellar defence in the first quarter with two steals and kept getting better in the game as it progressed. Good things happen when the best player on your team can stay on the court.
B
|C. Koloko18 MIN, 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 28 +/-
Great to see the lob connection of Koloko and VanVleet return. It’s also great to see Koloko’s work pay off in the box score as early in the season he wasn’t putting up any significant numbers, but he would still play well. He’s been prone to getting into foul trouble and tonight was no different. Some of the calls that go against him can be chalked up to being a rookie though.
A
|S. Barnes33 MIN, 17 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 8-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-3 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 34 +/-
I said that the last game was Scottie’s best since his return from injury, but he easily surpassed that performance tonight. A double-double, and he limited the turnovers. Great performance from the sophomore, which will hopefully get him going now.
B-
|F. VanVleet37 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 4-11 FG, 3-8 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 20 +/-
Slow start again for Fred, but he played good defence and his second three of the game from Curry range was very impressive. Although he wasn’t very efficient, he led the team in three’s made which is a good sign. Also, the lob connection with Koloko made a return which is another great sign.
B
|C. Boucher18 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/-
Another game with instant impact off the bench, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But after that first shift, he wasn’t seen again until late in the third quarter. This time though, Boucher was impressive the whole game.
D+
|G. Trent Jr.28 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2-10 FG, 1-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/-
Trent Jr. was playing hero ball all night as his shot selection wasn’t the greatest and both his field goals came off assists. He does make tough shots usually, but sometimes it feels like too much.
Inc
|J. Hernangomez05 MIN, 1 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/-
Unfortunately, Hernangomez was only out there for four minutes as he rolled his ankle twice. Talk about unlucky.
C
|T. Young14 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -16 +/-
Thad had a relatively quiet night, especially on the box score but the one possession in the first half where he brought the ball down the court and hit the open man was impressive.
C
|D. Banton11 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -17 +/-
Dalano saw some run tonight after not playing last night and there wasn’t much to assess. Both his field goal attempts were layups and the one that he missed should have been a bucket.
C+
|K. Birch06 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/-
Another game of Birch playing limited minutes, and another game of him doing his job. Nothing flashy, just strictly business.
Inc
|M. Flynn06 MIN, 5 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/-
Garbage time minutes
A+
|Nick Nurse
Kudos to Nick Nurse for sticking with his guns. It was a very similar rotation tonight and I thought maybe he might elect to change the starting five after coming out flat in Brooklyn, but it all went according to plan.
Things We Saw
- Complete 360 from last night, after losing the first half 72-49 against the Nets, the Raptors brought the energy out of the gate as they won the opening half 64-48.
- A full 48-minute display by Toronto. That was another complaint I had from last night, but the Raptors were dialled in tonight.
- The three-point shooting still hasn’t picked up, and I did say last night that you can’t live in this league without making threes unless you play a team like Orlando. If the Raptors want to go far this season, the three-ball must start falling.