Quick Reaction: Magic 108, Raptors 121

A+ O. Anunoby 33 MIN, 32 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 12-17 FG, 2-4 3FG, 6-8 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 21 +/- Anunoby started the game with a beautiful assist to Koloko. The first six points all involved O.G., as he had the assist on the first possession, and he followed it with four points in the next couple of possessions. His offence was there from the start as he made a three midway through the first quarter after not making one last night. His playmaking was great too, he only had four assists in the game, but they were all beautiful passes.

A+ P. Siakam 31 MIN, 26 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 9-15 FG, 1-4 3FG, 7-7 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 25 +/- Pascal started the game with stellar defence in the first quarter with two steals and kept getting better in the game as it progressed. Good things happen when the best player on your team can stay on the court.

B C. Koloko 18 MIN, 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 28 +/- Great to see the lob connection of Koloko and VanVleet return. It’s also great to see Koloko’s work pay off in the box score as early in the season he wasn’t putting up any significant numbers, but he would still play well. He’s been prone to getting into foul trouble and tonight was no different. Some of the calls that go against him can be chalked up to being a rookie though.

A S. Barnes 33 MIN, 17 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 8-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-3 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 34 +/- I said that the last game was Scottie’s best since his return from injury, but he easily surpassed that performance tonight. A double-double, and he limited the turnovers. Great performance from the sophomore, which will hopefully get him going now.

B- F. VanVleet 37 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 4-11 FG, 3-8 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 20 +/- Slow start again for Fred, but he played good defence and his second three of the game from Curry range was very impressive. Although he wasn’t very efficient, he led the team in three’s made which is a good sign. Also, the lob connection with Koloko made a return which is another great sign.

B C. Boucher 18 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- Another game with instant impact off the bench, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But after that first shift, he wasn’t seen again until late in the third quarter. This time though, Boucher was impressive the whole game.

D+ G. Trent Jr. 28 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2-10 FG, 1-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- Trent Jr. was playing hero ball all night as his shot selection wasn’t the greatest and both his field goals came off assists. He does make tough shots usually, but sometimes it feels like too much.

Inc J. Hernangomez 05 MIN, 1 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Unfortunately, Hernangomez was only out there for four minutes as he rolled his ankle twice. Talk about unlucky.

C T. Young 14 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -16 +/- Thad had a relatively quiet night, especially on the box score but the one possession in the first half where he brought the ball down the court and hit the open man was impressive.

C D. Banton 11 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -17 +/- Dalano saw some run tonight after not playing last night and there wasn’t much to assess. Both his field goal attempts were layups and the one that he missed should have been a bucket.

C+ K. Birch 06 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Another game of Birch playing limited minutes, and another game of him doing his job. Nothing flashy, just strictly business.

Inc M. Flynn 06 MIN, 5 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- Garbage time minutes