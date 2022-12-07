Gameday: Lakers @ Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming into town to face the Toronto Raptors on the second game of a back to back as the Raptors are looking to bounce back from their loss to the Boston Celtics. This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this season



Last night Anthony Davis left the game and didn’t return after he had flu-like symptoms after playing merely 8 minutes so his status for the game is up in the air currently. In the same breath, LeBron James has been afflicted with injury this season and he may not play the second game of a back to back. With the status of the Lakers most notable players unclear right now, it is tough to foresee the type of team that the Raptors will be playing. Without one of the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis the Lakers are an immensely different team and not exactly formidable.



If Anthony Davis were to play though, the Raptors would have a headache on their hands. Over his last 10 games Davis is averaging 31.9 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. One thing the Raptors lack is a true center and this issue would be amplified against Anthony Davis who would surely give the Raptors trouble against his elite inside scoring and rebounding. Even with OG having a defensive player of the year type of season it’s still a tall task to defend LeBron James and with how the Raptors rotations have looked the past few games, a passer like LeBron would find open players with ease.



Pascal Siakam will most likely have a favorable matchup tonight if Davis plays or not because Davis has to roam around the paint and can’t spend his time out on the perimeter trying to stop Pascal. Outside of Davis the Lakers don’t have someone who can hold up against Pascal so expect a lot of playmaking opportunities for Pascal tonight because the Lakers will undoubtedly have to help against him.



All this being said, we don’t know who will be suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight so all we can do is speculate on the potential matchups we may see. Anthony Davis is reportedly going to do all he can to suit up against Toronto but we will be updated later on.



Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: TSN 1/4/4K | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Lakers Lineup

Wenyen Garbiel questionable(shoulder), Anthony Davis questionable(illness)

PG: Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook

SG: Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn

SF: Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr.

PF: LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson

C: Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones

Raptors Lineup

Juancho Hernangomez is out (ankle). Precious Achiuwa is out (ankle). And Otto Porter Jr. is out(foot)

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

The Line

Toronto is favored by 8 points. The Over/Under is 225.5.

