Losing the threes and boards battles cost Raptors vs Kings

“This was a very winnable game, I feel like we should have won this one tonight.”

That’s what Scottie Barnes said postgame, following a contest that the Raptors led the majority of. Toronto was up by as many as 16 points in the second quarter but that’s also where the defence fell off. Sacramento put up 101 points in the final three quarters after being held to 23 after one. Pascal Siakam had a rare off night but Fred VanVleet (season-high 39 points) and Barnes (27 points, 10 assists) had one of their best performances of the season. Despite that and maybe a favourable call or two to get Mike Brown ejected, it wasn’t enough for the Raptors to get back in the win column after an alarming two game sweep in Orlando.

Some takeaways:

Fred’s finishing

VanVleet now has 21 30-point games in his career. In the previous 20, Fred made at least 3 threes, most famously knocking down 11 in his career-high and franchise record 54-point explosion against the Magic a couple of seasons ago. The 39 against Sacramento ranks second on his list, but he only went 2-8 from three. Fred’s shot is still very hit or miss (mostly miss) lately, so he focused on getting to the paint. Finishing at the rim in traffic isn’t VanVleet’s forte, but it was effective against a Kings team that ranks second last in blocks per game.

Six of VanVleet’s 13 makes came inside the restricted area. Fred also attempted 11 freethrows, tied for the fifth most in his career. Nick Nurse was asked about VanVleet attacking after the game.

“He’s been pretty shifty on changing directions or starting one way and going the other on the start of his drives, which is getting him past his defender or past the pick and roll defender. That’s probably the main thing, he’s just been pretty determined.” Nick Nurse

Threes, Boards

The Raptors have been the worst three point shooting team in the NBA for over a month now. That’s well documented and going 6-21 in this game only amplifies that reputation. Conceding 17 treys on the other end is a hard pill to swallow. Despite having 68 points in the paint, you’re just not going to win many games being outscored by 33 behind the arc.

Sacramento took the lead mid fourth and never trailed again, largely because of wide open looks where the Raptors were caught overhelping and miscommunicating.

The Kings also won the rebounding battle 50-39, which included 20 boards from Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento could have easily had a 20-plus three night if a few more second chance wide open looks behind the arc went in. VanVleet added his thoughts on the shots Sacramento was getting.

Final Play

Thanks to missed free throws by Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox, the Raptors had a chance to tie. It’s not the same play or stakes, but VanVleet’s push-off and attempt from the wing reminded me of Reggie Miller’s famous game winner against the Bulls in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals.

Not the same results here.

That’s about as good a shot as you can ask for. Fred stopped to look at the Sportsnet’s replay in the tunnel before heading to the locker room.

Up Next: Brooklyn for the fourth and final time this season on Friday. 11 of the Raptors next 12 opponents have winning records. The team that doesn’t? The defending champion Golden State Warriors.