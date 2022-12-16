Quick Reaction: Nets 119 , Raptors 116

B- J. Hernangomez 41 MIN, 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Another good performance from Juancho who always knows what space to fill and is a good play finisher. Really helped out on the glass tonight and did well on defense.

B P. Siakam 37 MIN, 17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 7-15 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -9 +/- Pascal once again had a lot of looks he wanted back and missed a lot of easy point blank rim attempts we usually see him hit, He also didn’t contribute to the offense much late game due to Scottie and Fred taking over. He still threw in a solid amount of points on good efficiency and created looks for his teammates, just wish he scored the ball more.

C+ C. Koloko 21 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Koloko was solid in his minutes tonight and even picked up a couple assists which isn’t a regular thing for him, played solid defense as well.

A+ S. Barnes 40 MIN, 26 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 8-18 FG, 0-2 3FG, 10-11 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- Excellent showing from the sophomore tonight. His back to the basket game looked extra potent tonight as he was just physically overwhelming for Nets defenders tonight. Scottie was a monster in the 4th quarter scoring 18 points alone in that period and nearly willing Toronto to victory. Very encouraging game from Scottie.

A+ F. VanVleet 43 MIN, 39 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 14-24 FG, 4-9 3FG, 7-8 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -1 +/- Another magnificent game from Fred and this time the three point shooting was there for him tonight along with his improved rim pressure. Fred was just a thorn in the Nets side at all three levels tonight, just unfortunate the game winner was hit on him.

C C. Boucher 16 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Boucher didn’t get a lot of opportunity tonight and he wasn’t the rebound menace we usually see him be.

B- T. Young 14 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Solid game from Thad tonight as he moved the ball well and generally was solid on defense.

B+ M. Flynn 28 MIN, 13 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 2-5 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 3 +/- Flynn simply provided what the Raptors needed for him tonight and that was some buckets off the bench, he spaced the floor and hit some overall tough shots tonight.