Quick Reaction: Warriors 126, Raptors 110

C- J. Hernangomez 23 MIN, 3 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/- Outside of hitting one three, it was a relatively quiet performance from the starter who, at the beginning of the year, was fighting for a spot on the roster.

C+ P. Siakam 37 MIN, 27 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 9-20 FG, 3-5 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -17 +/- Pascal is still struggling to get into a rhythm consistent with his play earlier in the season. He was hot from three in early on, but it ultimately didn’t matter. Missing OG and Gary isn’t helping the spacing much, but the Raptors had no shot of winning this game without a vintage Siakam performance, and this just wasn’t it.

D- C. Koloko 20 MIN, 3 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/- The rookie got picked on tonight from the opening tip defensively, with little let-up from the Warriors. The veteran offense got him into foul trouble and he just looked out of his element overall.

B- S. Barnes 32 MIN, 17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 7-16 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -12 +/- Barnes was perhaps the best player on the court for the Raptors tonight (whatever that means given this result). He attacked the rim with confidence and was effective on the post. He struggled when the Warriors switched into zone, something Toronto desperately needs to improve upon going forward

B- F. VanVleet 35 MIN, 22 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 7-18 FG, 4-10 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -27 +/- Not the worst game from Fred all things considered, but being asked to carry the offensive and defensive load was just too much to ask. It’s encouraging to see the return of the three-point shot for Fred, and we can only hope it continues on throughout the season.

C- T. Young 17 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/- Underwhelming performance from Young tonight, who just couldn’t make his mark on the game in any notable way.

C M. Flynn 37 MIN, 16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-16 FG, 4-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- The Malachi minutes have been bittersweet, as usual. He brings the ball handling and shooting that the Raptors so desperately need but also the inexperience and willingness to shoot that either keeps the team close or shoots them out of a game. It wasn’t his night tonight (but was it really anybody’s?)

C C. Boucher 25 MIN, 11 PTS, 14 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- The effort was there from Boucher, but that was about it. He was a factor on the glass, but the shot from three is still struggling to land, and with the Raptors diminished rotation, more offence was needed from the Montreal native.

Inc K. Birch 01 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Garbage Time

Inc D. Banton 13 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Garbage Time

Inc P. Achiuwa 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc G. Trent Jr. 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc O. Anunoby 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc J. Champagnie 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- NA

Inc J. Dowtin Jr. 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- NA

Inc R. Harper Jr. 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- NA

Inc O. Porter Jr. 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury