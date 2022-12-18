Quick Reaction: Warriors 126, Raptors 110

|Warriors
|126
|Final
Box Score
|110
|Raptors
C-
|J. Hernangomez23 MIN, 3 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/-
Outside of hitting one three, it was a relatively quiet performance from the starter who, at the beginning of the year, was fighting for a spot on the roster.
C+
|P. Siakam37 MIN, 27 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 9-20 FG, 3-5 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -17 +/-
Pascal is still struggling to get into a rhythm consistent with his play earlier in the season. He was hot from three in early on, but it ultimately didn’t matter. Missing OG and Gary isn’t helping the spacing much, but the Raptors had no shot of winning this game without a vintage Siakam performance, and this just wasn’t it.
D-
|C. Koloko20 MIN, 3 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/-
The rookie got picked on tonight from the opening tip defensively, with little let-up from the Warriors. The veteran offense got him into foul trouble and he just looked out of his element overall.
B-
|S. Barnes32 MIN, 17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 7-16 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -12 +/-
Barnes was perhaps the best player on the court for the Raptors tonight (whatever that means given this result). He attacked the rim with confidence and was effective on the post. He struggled when the Warriors switched into zone, something Toronto desperately needs to improve upon going forward
B-
|F. VanVleet35 MIN, 22 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 7-18 FG, 4-10 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -27 +/-
Not the worst game from Fred all things considered, but being asked to carry the offensive and defensive load was just too much to ask. It’s encouraging to see the return of the three-point shot for Fred, and we can only hope it continues on throughout the season.
C-
|T. Young17 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/-
Underwhelming performance from Young tonight, who just couldn’t make his mark on the game in any notable way.
C
|M. Flynn37 MIN, 16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-16 FG, 4-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/-
The Malachi minutes have been bittersweet, as usual. He brings the ball handling and shooting that the Raptors so desperately need but also the inexperience and willingness to shoot that either keeps the team close or shoots them out of a game. It wasn’t his night tonight (but was it really anybody’s?)
C
|C. Boucher25 MIN, 11 PTS, 14 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/-
The effort was there from Boucher, but that was about it. He was a factor on the glass, but the shot from three is still struggling to land, and with the Raptors diminished rotation, more offence was needed from the Montreal native.
Inc
|K. Birch01 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/-
Garbage Time
Inc
|D. Banton13 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/-
Garbage Time
Inc
|P. Achiuwa00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-
Injury
Inc
|G. Trent Jr.00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-
Injury
Inc
|O. Anunoby00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-
Injury
Inc
|J. Champagnie00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-
NA
Inc
|J. Dowtin Jr.00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-
NA
Inc
|R. Harper Jr.00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-
NA
Inc
|O. Porter Jr.00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-
Injury
C
|Nick Nurse
I tend to sympathize with a coach who has to play in the midst of missing multiple key players within the rotation, but Nurse is not free from criticism tonight. He’ll surely call the team out in the media for not playing defense with any intensity or energy, but you have to ask yourself what could have been done to prevent that in the first place and who that responsibility ultimately falls upon. The Warriors finished the first quarter shooting 8/14 from three, in a game without Steph Curry.
Things We Saw
- The Warriors finished the first quarter shooting 8/14 from three, in a game without Steph Curry.
- By the 3rd quarter, the Raptors had only three fast break points. This team needs to succeed in transition to win games.
- The Raptors just felt lifeless after the first quarter. There was no desire or effort to fight on either end. For a franchise whose recent history has taken so much pride on the defensive end, tonight was nothing short of an embarrassment, injuries aside.