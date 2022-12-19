Gameday: Raptors @ 76ers, December 19

The Toronto Raptors look to return to the win column.

The Raptors are currently on a 5 game-losing streak and they are 2-8 in the last 10 games. They are traveling to Philly seeking to comeback after last night’s blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors may have been missing O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr, and others but the Warriors were missing Steph Curry and Canadian Andrew Wiggins. This makes the loss less excusable considering that the Raptors didn’t win a single game out of a three-game homestand.

It looks like the Warriors were missing Steph a bit too much. Jordan Poole took over and scored a career-high 43 points in the absence of Curry.

VanVleet on losing 5 straight games and 8 of the last 10: “This is a terrible stretch. You don’t want this, you don’t expect this and you can’t accept this. It’s where we are. There’s a lot of basketball left to played and a lot of time to fix it. We’ve gotta start that tomorrow” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 19, 2022 Nonetheless, today’s a new day and the Raptors will be entering tonight’s game with hunger for a win.

Raptors: Despite the blowout, there were a few bright spots last night.

Siakam led the team with 27 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. He came splashing from three with 2 threes in the first minute of the game and ended the night 3/5 from three. It’s a good sign to see his three-point shot falling in.

Another bright spot was Malachi Flynn, who finally has things going for him in the absence of Trent Jr. In the past two games, he has scored double-digits in points.

While he has been inefficient outside from his three-point shot, making 4 threes on 8 attempts is a great place to start earning minutes within the rotation.

Sixers: Joel Embiid has been on a tear this season. Coming into tomorrow’s game, he has scored 30 points or more a game in 7 of the past 8 games he’s played. He’s basically averaging a double-double this season with 33.3 points and 9.9 rebounds.

If the Raptors want to beat Philly, containing Embiid will be the main priority.

The second priority will be James Harden, who’s averaging a double-double of 23.2 points and 11.8 assists in the last 5 games after returning from his foot injury. Some other players to look out for are Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and Shake Milton.

Tyrese Maxey will be out due to a fracture in his left foot. The Raptors may have caught a break as Maxey scored 31 and 44 points in the two games they played against each other this season.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00pm EDT | TV: SN1

76ers Lineup

Tyrese Maxey (Out)

PG: James Harden, Shake Milton

SG: DeAnthony Melton, Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Springer

SF: Tobias Harris, Danuel House Jr., Furkhan Korkmaz

PF: P.J. Tucker, Georges Niang

C: Joel Embiid, Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed

Raptors Lineup

Gary Trent Jr. (quad) and O.G. Anunoby (hip) are questionable. Precious Achiuwa (ankle) remain out. Justin Champagnie, Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. are with the 905.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Scottie Barnes, O.g. Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam, Juancho Hernangomez, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

Upcoming Regular Season Schedule

Raptors @ Knicks, Dec 21

Raptors @ Cavaliers, Dec 23