Raptors defence falls apart vs Warriors

“We certainly had a hard time tonight, it wasn’t very good. Wasn’t a lot of positives to take out of the defensive side especially. We were just chasing them all night and not playing schemes very good.”

That’s what Nick Nurse said after a near wire to wire loss where the Raptors trailed by as many as 24, dropping their fifth game in a row. It’s the first time Toronto has lost three straight games in the same homestand since the 2013-14 season. The Warriors were previously struggling, coming in 0-3 on their six game East Coast swing. Golden State without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins should have inspired a better effort considering what the remaining schedule this calendar year has in store.

Toronto continues to freefall but remain in the play-in picture because Chicago and Washington are losing with equal frequency. Amazingly enough, Orlando had the worst record in the NBA two weeks ago and now sit just 2.5 games back of the Raptors.

Draymond setting the tone

Part of the Raptors scheme was to help off Draymond. That’s nothing new leaguewide, as Green is a reluctant and below average shooter. Unfortunately, Green responded by setting his season-high for threes in a game (3) just 90 seconds in. Steve Kerr’s reaction on the second one says everything.

Jordan Poole’s career-high

Poole has had inconsistent performances off the bench but came in averaging over 25 points in 11 games as a starter. His shifty style is something the Raptors defence has struggled against previously this season with guys like Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell. Maxey set his career-high of 44 points in October. Poole followed a similar script with 43 in a variety of ways.

Way too Easy

Golden State has played a beautiful brand of basketball for years, leading the NBA with 29.4 assists per game. At times the Raptors appeared to showcase the Warriors ball movement instead of trying to limit it. As Nurse mentioned, his team was behind on everything. Cutters, open threes, you name it. Golden State shot 53 percent from the field and made 18 threes. Here are a few examples from a Warriors writer’s perspective.

The Raptors are lifted so high up trying to guard everyone tightly that there's zero help in the backline. Exit screen for Klay, draws two defenders around the screen, JMG slips and gets the easy dunk. pic.twitter.com/nLhOKUkdAO — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 19, 2022

Vintage 4-on-3 Draymond on the short roll. pic.twitter.com/DKjq5OY44b — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 19, 2022

Just a smart possession all around. Off the re-possession, Jordan comes around the exit screen, thinks of attacking but instead waits to find a better way. Donte cuts middle and makes himself available, then Draymond cuts for the layup. pic.twitter.com/onTHo17xGn — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 19, 2022

The Raptors are missing their two best defenders in O.G. Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa. Anunoby may return within the next week. Nurse doesn’t seem to have the defensive personnel required to carry out his schemes, or maybe it’s been figured out.

Post-title Raps defensive identity used to be give up good 3 attempts, but their length would make those 3s uncomfortable with aggressive closeouts & they'd defend rim well. That's no longer case. pic.twitter.com/CKRH8A6UpO — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) December 19, 2022

Zones still confuse the offence

The Raptors other glaring problem is scoring in the half court. Toronto only had five fast break points, leading to painful droughts like the 4:37 without a basket in the first quarter which allowed Golden State to pull away. The Warriors then occasionally dropped in a zone, something the Raptors haven’t been able to exploit for years.

Warriors go to their 1-2-2 zone and do a good job of preventing easy middle flashes and running off the shooters. Flynn is run off and is forced into the long cross-court pass to FVV. Long pass = more time alloted for rotating and closing out. FVV travels. pic.twitter.com/Y4eEHTtfEP — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 19, 2022

im sorry but the raptors are so bad against the zone it's hilarious pic.twitter.com/izD14ARS4v — William Lou (@william_lou) December 19, 2022

Overall, fans and players alike are aware that things are down bad right now.

“All it takes is one win to get the vibes back. Haven’t had that good feeling – losing, it sucks.” Fred VanVleet

Up Next: Just have to keep plugging away. The Raptors play in Philadelphia tonight, wrapping up a back-to-back. I’m pretty sure boos will be raining down for Pascal Siakam because of the elbow on Joel Embiid in the playoffs.