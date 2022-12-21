Quick Reaction: Raptors 113, Knicks 106

A- O. Anunoby 36 MIN, 15 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-15 FG, 1-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- It isn’t a coincidence that the Raptors’ defence has looked much better since Anunoby returned to the lineup last time out against Philadelphia. We’ve become too accustomed to his ability to swallow opponents whole, zip into open lanes for steals, and stick to guys like glue off-ball. He gave just enough offensively, too, to help his team cross the finish line.

A+ P. Siakam 41 MIN, 52 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 17-25 FG, 2-6 3FG, 16-18 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Four Raptors. Only four Raptors in franchise history (Vince Carter, Fred VanVleet, DeMar DeRozan, and Terrence Ross) had scored 50 points or more prior to tonight, and now Siakam joins that exclusive club. But it wasn’t just the points—Siakam did it all, creating open look after open look for his teammates, smothering guys on the defensive end, crashing the glass, setting screens. Whatever the Raptors needed (and they needed a lot), he delivered. A literal career-best performance.

B J. Hernangomez 28 MIN, 4 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- A steady, professional, workmanlike performance. Hernangomez has found his role operating within the gaps, providing an increasingly stable presence on both ends of the floor (his cutting continues to be particularly impressive). On a night where both Khem Birch and Gary Trent Jr. were out, he did a nice job stepping into the starting lineup and holding his own.

D- S. Barnes 27 MIN, 2 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -16 +/- Look, Barnes avoids an “F” grade here because he had a few legitimately great moments—in particular, a wonderful dish to Anunoby for a monster jam in the second quarter. Overall, of course, his performance left a lot to be desired. The defence remains a mess, and he started the game going 0-5 from the floor, finishing just 1-10. Aside from his recent masterclass against the Nets, Barnes has looked largely out of sorts this season. But hey, he’s a sophomore, and if Siakam’s career arc has taught us anything, it’s that growth isn’t linear. Barnes will be fine. Tonight, though? Not his best game.

A F. VanVleet 40 MIN, 28 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 10-24 FG, 4-10 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -5 +/- Siakam’s performance will receive all of the attention (and rightly so), but VanVleet played a nearly flawless game himself. When Siakam wasn’t on the floor, he was, holding down those minutes by bullying his way into the paint with a lethal combination of tight handles and power to create quality looks. When Siakam was on the floor, the two ran the pick-and-roll together over and over, pounding the Knicks with triples and downhill drives.

A M. Flynn 26 MIN, 8 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 16 +/- Malachi Flynn, stand up! The stat sheet won’t show anything special, but Flynn was Toronto’s top bench player tonight, entering the game and immediately making an impact by penetrating the defence and creating good looks for teammates. He was a pest defensively, hit a couple meaningful triples, and even had a vital block in crunch time (yes, you didn’t misread—Flynn closed this game) to help seal Toronto’s victory.

D+ C. Boucher 13 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 11 +/- An off-night for Boucher. They happen—he’s pretty consistently been one of Toronto’s best bench performers this season. He’ll bounce back.

B T. Young 24 MIN, 2 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/- Like Hernangomez, Young played his role well. He did his best to tackle larger defenders, attacked the offensive glass with ferocity, and got his hands in the muck for steals. A master of the little things, Thad has been a welcome veteran presence for Toronto since his arrival, and that was on display again in New York.

C- C. Koloko 05 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- He didn’t play much, so I won’t linger here. A couple positive flashes in his few minutes, but cracking rotation minutes was a tough go tonight.