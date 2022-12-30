Gameday: Suns vs Raptors, December 30

Last game of 2022. Two struggling teams. Devin Booker is out, sorry Raptor.

Both Phoenix and Toronto could use some positive vibes to carry over into 2023.

It’s the last game of 2022 for both teams and the second leg of a back to back for the Raptors. Toronto has lost eight of its last 10 games while the Suns have dropped four of five and took five straight L’s earlier this month.

Suns scope (20-16, 6th in West | Offensive rating: 2nd | Defensive rating: 16th)

Outside of Brooklyn and Charlotte, Phoenix came into this season with the league’s worst vibes. Jae Crowder responded to losing his starting spot to Cam Johnson and not getting a long term contract by staying home. DeAndre Ayton doesn’t want to be a Sun following his fall out with Monty Williams in the playoffs. The communication there still isn’t great, referencing this moment last week.

The injury bug has hit the Suns pretty hard too. Johnson has only played in eight games this season. Devin Booker had a 58 point masterpiece against the Pelicans on December 17th but injured his groin in that same game and is now lost for weeks. Phoenix holds a playoff spot right now, however only 3 and half games separate the Suns and 11th seed Timberwolves. Coming off the 64 win collapse last season and the 2-0 blown Finals lead to the Bucks, things are just trending south with this team.

Raptors scope (15-20, 11th in East | Offensive rating: 13th | Defensive rating: 19th)

The Raptors have gotten killed in the last two games on the offensive boards by Ivica Zubac and Steven Adams. Both of those guys rank top five in that category, with Adams leading the league entirely. In comes Ayton, who sits just outside the top 10 but is more offensive minded.

Nick Nurse was highly critical of the defensive effort last night besides that.

Some rotation questions tonight. Will Fred VanVleet play? With the shooting woes and lack of spacing that sometimes hinders Pascal Siakam’s greatness, is it time to start Gary Trent Jr. again? How much will Precious Achiuwa play if he suits up? Less Hernangomez and Koloko minutes?

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: TSN 3/4 | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Suns Lineup

Devin Booker (groin) is out for a month. Landry Shamet (Achilles), Cameron Payne (foot) and Cam Johnson (meniscus) are all out as well.

*Phoenix went with a bigger lineup on Wednesday vs Washington.

PG: Chris Paul, Duane Washington Jr.

SG: Mikal Bridges, Damion Lee

SF: Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie,

PF: Jock Landale, Ish Wainright, Dario Saric

C: DeAndre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo

Raptors Lineup

Awaiting an update after yesterday’s game. It appears that Precious Achiuwa (ankle) could be suiting up for the first time since November 9th. Fred VanVleet (back) didn’t play vs the Grizzlies. Otto Porter Jr. (toe) remains out. Dalano Banton and Ron Harper Jr. are with the G-League, while Jeff Dowtin Jr. played 13 minutes on Thursday

*Time to take my wild guess at a lineup, if Fred is available.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko

The Line

The Raptors were favoured by two points but that has dropped to one. Over/Under is 221.5