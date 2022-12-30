total
spread
moneyline
Phoenix Suns
225.5
-105
2.5
-109
Win
+118
Toronto Raptors
225.5
-114
-2.5
-111
Win
-138

ODDS AND LINES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

,

Grinded by the Grizz – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Grizzlies.

QR Comment: Mark boothe

Reggie Evans Award: Scottie Barnes

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

