Grinded by the Grizz – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Grizzlies.
QR Comment: Mark boothe
Reggie Evans Award: Scottie Barnes
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Grizzlies.
Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Grizzlies.
QR Comment: Mark boothe
Reggie Evans Award: Scottie Barnes
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.