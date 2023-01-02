A New Year’s Resolution for some Raptors

Hey, it's not the most creative format, but we can certainly talk about unique things within it. Let's go!

A Shared Existence: Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes' pick n' roll resolution

There's a reason that the Raptors bread and butter down the stretch is a pick n' roll or DHO that involves Pascal Siakam as one of the two parts. Gary Trent Jr. just did a fantastic job of closing out the Suns, and often times Siakam was his screening partner. Historically, Siakam has had a lot of on-ball reps with Fred VanVleet ghost screening for him. Potent two-man actions run the NBA. The Raptors have one of the best players in the league in Siakam, and a burgeoning young star in Barnes. The goal, of course, is to have them both initiating the offense down the road, but why not put them in more two-man actions now?

Really great contact on the screen on Randle. Finds the pocket between Siakam and Draymond. Finish over Embiid. Really nice. And, of course Siakam is doing all his wizardry.

Despite a tough run of finishing this season, Barnes is a big, big presence on the move and has shown great touch around the rim over a larger sample. Let him lay the wood on screens and burst into space. Siakam is more comfortable taking on doubles, shifting defenses and making plays that way. Hell, all of his assists vs. the Suns were 3-pointers. But, he's been stretching his legs as a playmaker in the pick n' roll (spread and otherwise) and making those types of reads - which is a really big deal. Combine the downhill threat of Siakam in a ball-screen with Barnes' size and movement? Profit.

Health, and its elusive nature: Fred VanVleet's well-being and shooting

Health is an odd thing to discuss, given the chasm of an information deficit between the team's staff and everyone else. However, VanVleet and members of the team -- basically everyone else in the world, too -- have openly discussed his health. Things he's dealt with that linger, and prolong, and have seemingly created unrest and instability elsewhere in his body. These aren't the poked in the eye or appendicitis types of injuries that randomly seem to select O.G. Anunoby, for example. VanVleet's body is dealing with the absolute toll of heavy minutes and the physicality of the league.

You won't get a prognosis from me, just well wishes on his health and some stats on his irregular shooting. Apart from his short stint as Fred Gilgeous-Alexander, greatest of calamities, and rim-threatening deity, he's struggled to find consistent offensive impact (by the numbers). A huge portion of that is his jumper going amiss. He's a career .376 shooter from downtown and this year he's sitting at 33-percent.

His catch and shoot numbers by year: 16-17: 41-percent 17-18: 44.5-percent 18-19: 41-percent 19-20: 44-percent 20-21: 38-percent 21-22: 43-percent Post ASB 21-22: 29.4-percent 22-23: 33-percent

There's a lot that goes into VanVleet's game, but his catch-and-shoot proficiency helps provide a healthy floor of impact that's been hit and miss this season. Nurse addressed some of the minor differences in VanVleet's misses back in November, and how it's a rare change for a shooter:

"His numbers on his right left axis, his straightness are, normally, just off the charts and that is the one that's got a little off-kilter a little bit for him. It's a bit strange because that's one of those things that once you dial that in in your mechanics, that one doesn't leave you very often. No matter how tired you are, or how deep you're shooting, or whatever, you still get it to come off your hand the same way with some straightness and that's the one that has got a little bit of a wrinkle for him right now." Nick Nurse on Fred VanVleet's shooting struggles, back in early December

Considering that these types of misses are uncommon for the type of shooter that VanVleet is, it might be fair to think his health has created an imbalance somewhere in his body. But, who knows really? Not counting the Clippers game he left with injury, he's hitting 38-percent from downtown on 10 attempts per game over his last 5. Hopefully, he's turned this thing around.

Vive la révolution: Christian Koloko's assaults on the rim

Liberté, égalité, fraternité. Koloko isn't getting his fair share of points at the rim. Of his 76 shots attempted within 4 feet of the rim -- so, pretty close quarters here - he's been blocked 17 times. Overall? He's shooting 55-percent from there, which puts him in the 3rd-percentile among bigs. He's been one of the worst finishers in the whole league, and that has to improve. The good news is that it inevitably will, it's just about how soon that change is coming. The weight room, touch, use of pivots, gathers and all that, it's going to elevate his finishing a lot. Let's just hope it happens in this calendar year - and even better, this season.