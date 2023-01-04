Quick Reaction: Bucks 104, Raptors 101

B+ O. Anunoby 46 MIN, 14 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 4 STL, 6-18 FG, 2-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- OG didn’t shoot really well tonight but his defense on Giannis was very strong tonight despite what the box score says, did well to double Giannis and just stick with him on drives and force him to take jumpers. Was a menace all over the floor defensively as well.

A+ S. Barnes 35 MIN, 19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 9-19 FG, 0-4 3FG, 1-3 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Great game from Scottie after a first half he surely wants to forget. Once again he was being left wide open but he didn’t;t let that get to his head and chuck up a bunch of shots, he did very well as a screener after handoffs and he also did extremely well attacking Milwaukee in the paint by using the space they gave him to get to the rim.

C P. Siakam 40 MIN, 11 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-18 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 1 +/- One of the poorer games from Pascal we’ve seen all season, just really struggled against Brook Lopez tonight along with getting into foul trouble in the game. He was instrumental in a lot of the Giannis turnovers and overall coverage tonight though.

A+ G. Trent Jr. 45 MIN, 22 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 8-23 FG, 3-12 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Gary was another one of the only real sources of offense tonight and it was his insane final minutes that made the Raptors ale to push this game into overtime. Really great shotmaking tonight at crucial times.

A+ F. VanVleet 47 MIN, 28 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST, 3 STL, 8-23 FG, 4-14 3FG, 8-8 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- Wonderful game from Fred tonight as he was one of the only consistent sources of offense tonight both scoring and playmaking wise, was getting to the rim again and really punished drop coverage at times. Srong performance on defense for most of the game as well.

C+ C. Boucher 22 MIN, 5 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- Really good energy from Boucher tonight, tried to keep the defense honest by firing away from three but he just couldn’t convert the looks, good energy on the glass.

C- P. Achiuwa 12 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Rough second game back from injury for Precious, seemed very hesitant to shoot and his defense was shockingly poor tonight.

D M. Flynn 12 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Another poor game from Malachi, his jumper was off tonight and he didn’t contribute on the defensive end.

C J. Hernangomez 06 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Didn’t really impact the game at all, gave up a couple rebounds.