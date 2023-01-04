Seeing the Good in the Bad – Confederacy of Dunks

Lots of positives to take from this up-and-down season, but is it time for us to accept that Vision 6'9" might be a failure?

RAPTORS: It’s hard to find things to build off in a whac-a-mole type season, but there were some good things happening in that Indiana loss. What has looked good lately? Has Vision 6’9″ failed?

NBA: The Nuggets and the Celtics had a 45 minute delay because Time Lord dunked the ball too hard and the rim wasn’t even. Ladders and levelers were involved. What is a similarly unpredictable and hilarious delay you could see feasibly happening in an NBA game and how would it be solved? Zach Edey is a fun college story of a 7’4″ Toronto kid who could get drafted high. We love good stories on this pod. What current NBA player has a cool story that isn’t talked about enough?

