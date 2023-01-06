NBA Trade Speculation – Buckets & Tea NBA Show

This week Cathryn Naiker is joined by Vivek Jacob to chat about the Raptors' recent struggles, trade deadline candidates, and more.

This week Cathryn Naiker is joined by Vivek Jacob to chat about the Raptors’ recent struggles, interesting trade deadline candidates, and Ja Morant’s viral clock killer.

The Nick Nurse Hottie Highlight is a safe space. No termination talk. Only starring roles in basic cable Canadian television programming.

