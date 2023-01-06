,

NBA Trade Speculation – Buckets & Tea NBA Show

This week Cathryn Naiker is joined by Vivek Jacob to chat about the Raptors' recent struggles, trade deadline candidates, and more.

This week Cathryn Naiker is joined by Vivek Jacob to chat about the Raptors’ recent struggles, interesting trade deadline candidates, and Ja Morant’s viral clock killer.

The Nick Nurse Hottie Highlight is a safe space. No termination talk. Only starring roles in basic cable Canadian television programming.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Gameday: Knicks @ Raptors, Jan 5

5 thoughts on “NBA Trade Speculation – Buckets & Tea NBA Show”

  3. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!

    Reply

  5. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!

    Reply

Leave a Comment