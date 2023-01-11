Raptors win their second game in a row with an impressive showing beyond the arc.

Toronto gets back to .500 at 2-2 with two more games to go on the homestand.

Toronto had one of their best games of the season shooting the three-ball, as they connected on 20 shots out of 44. To show you how dominant of a win this was, the Raptors had a 10-man rotation last night and only one member finished with a negative plus-minus, which was Juancho Hernangomez at -3. A true team performance.

First quarter shootout

Both teams came ready to play out the gate in this one as Toronto was 13-23 on field goals and Charlotte finished the quarter at 14-21. Siakam and Anunoby did most of the damage for Toronto early on as they combined for 20 points out of the 35 in the quarter.

Terry Rozier was the man for Charlotte in the opener with nine points three rebounds and four assists.

Bench carries the second quarter

The second quarter had a pleasant surprise for Toronto, as their bench members Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko put up 24 out of the 37 points.

It was another high-scoring quarter for both sides and at the end of the quarter, the Raptors gained a slight separation heading into halftime with a six-point lead. LaMelo Ball got himself and his teammates going in this one with eight points and six assists.

Third quarter jitters

This was the sole quarter that the Raptors lost last night, and it was only by a margin of four. Despite the Hornets 28 point quarter, Toronto still kept up. Terry Rozier was doing everything he can to keep Charlotte in this one as he had his best quarter of the game with 11 points.

This quarter was pretty much all Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. as they were the only members of Toronto who had more than 3 points during the quarter. Toronto really struggled in the third shooting just 7-20 but they were still in front heading into the final quarter.

Closing Time

The most important quarter of the game, and Toronto really came to play in this one. They won this quarter by 10 points and this was by far their best defensive quarter of the game too. Despite struggling for most of the game, Fred VanVleet helped seal this one with an impressive showing in the quarter as he was perfect beyond the arc.

It was a very welcoming sight seeing how well Toronto shot the three as a team last night. It’s been their biggest problem this season and if they can shoot anywhere near the mid-30 percent mark, then this team can hang with any other team in the league.

Up next: Toronto gets another look at Charlotte on Thursday. Same start time, same arena and hopefully the same result.