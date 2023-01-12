Quick Reaction: Hornets 114, Raptors 124

B+ O. Anunoby 38 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 6-15 FG, 3-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/- OG began the game extremely hot and he had most of his points in the first quarter, beyond that he was his usual self on defense and grabbed 4 steals and he had some really nice looking passes, good game for OG.

A+ S. Barnes 34 MIN, 21 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 0 STL, 8-14 FG, 0-0 3FG, 5-6 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 15 +/- Wonderful game from Scottie and he impacted the game in every way imaginable. One moment he was scoring off a screen and roll with Fred, another moment he was grabbing the rebound and hitting leakers in transition. Scottie as a screener has just been really special and that continued tonight.

A+ P. Siakam 38 MIN, 35 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 11-13 FG, 3-3 3FG, 10-12 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 6 +/- Pascal had probably his most efficient night tonight and once again demolished the hornets, he was perfect from three point land and he stepped into every one of them confidently and he also drove to the rim ferociously which got him to the line a lot. He took his time carving up this defense and never forced anything.

B- G. Trent Jr. 36 MIN, 19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 6-19 FG, 2-11 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Gary didn’t shoot the ball well at all tonight and he was missing a lot of great looks yet he still found a way to get a lot of points on the board by moving off the ball to the rim and getting to the line.

B F. VanVleet 34 MIN, 11 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 5 +/- Fred didn’t really impact the game in a huge way scoring wise but his playmaking all night long was really great especially in the two man game with Scottie Barnes, he also iced the game with a late three.

B- M. Flynn 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Malachi had some strong stints tonight, he had a lot of well timed passes and he just seemed more patient overall, shot still didn’t fall though although he only had one attempt.

C C. Koloko 06 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Koloko didn’t boxout well and his defense was pretty poor tonight, just part of the rookie journey.

B- J. Hernangomez 12 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Juancho was pretty good away from the ball tonight, he moved very well all night and moved the ball well too.

A P. Achiuwa 18 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 5 STL, 4-7 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -1 +/- Really nice game from Precious, was amazing in the open floor and was really great as a finisher, not to mention him mucking up many possessions for Charlotte and starting many possessions for Toronto with his 5 steals.

C+ C. Boucher 10 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Boucher provided some good energy during his time on the floor but his defense wasn’t very good.