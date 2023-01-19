,

Choosing A Direction | Runnin’ Off The Screen

The man they call Mac is joined by Curly .

The man they call Mac is joined by Curly to discuss Toronto Raptors’ trade rumors, ranking Twitter mock trades, and pitching their own trade ideas.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Runnin' Off The Screen episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Fred VanVleet and the fight for value

14 thoughts on “Choosing A Direction | Runnin’ Off The Screen”

  1. Pingback: Choisir l'orientation Courir depuis l'écran - europa-schuetzentreffen

  11. naturally like your web site however you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth on the other hand I will surely come again again.

    Reply

Leave a Comment