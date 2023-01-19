Quick Reaction: Raptors 126, Timberwolves 128

B O. Anunoby 36 MIN, 15 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 3-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 0 +/- One of the better shooting games from OG we’ve seen in the past week or two, he was also converting some more at the rim along with playing well on defense, had a wide open look to win the game but couldn’t convert it.

A S. Barnes 39 MIN, 29 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 11-15 FG, 1-1 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 3 +/- Scottie was dominant at the rim tonight both assisted and unassisted, he showed some great touch, and had some strong plays at the rim, did well as a screener, his defense was once again not strong though.

B P. Siakam 41 MIN, 13 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 0 STL, 6-16 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 0 +/- Pascal seems to be gassed and you notice it a lot on offense, he seems to not be creating space and relying on foul calls to get his points, a lot of his energy is spent on defense which was the case today, he was rotating all over the floor trying to patch holes left and right, his playmaking was also great today.

B- G. Trent Jr. 36 MIN, 18 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 6-15 FG, 2-8 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -12 +/- Gary shot poorly from three but he was very active in passing lanes which got him some transition looks, he played well in transition, missed some good looks.

B F. VanVleet 36 MIN, 25 PTS, 1 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 7-13 FG, 4-6 3FG, 7-7 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -12 +/- Fred was scorching in the first half, his shot was on point both from the mid range and three point line, but the second half he was very quiet, he was passing the ball well all night, especially to Scottie Barnes, his defense once again just was not good.

A P. Achiuwa 21 MIN, 11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-8 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-4 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Precious played a really nice game on defense and he was really nice at the rim. His presence at the rim was often a deterrent after breakdowns at the point of attack, really nice precious game.

C J. Hernangomez 12 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Juancho could’ve played a better game on defense along with provide a bit more on offense, his rebounding helped a bit but he didn’t convert his looks.

B+ J. Wieskamp 12 MIN, 9 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 3-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/- Wieskamp had a great Raptors debut, he was perfect from the three point line and hit one on the move and the others stationary, he was active in transition but failed to convert his looks there, really encouraging game.

C T. Young 07 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Came in and had an instant effect on the boards and the glass, didn’t play good defense.