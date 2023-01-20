,

Five Things I Dig and Don’t Dig About the Toronto Raptors

This week on Five Things, we talk Centres, Blown Leads, End-to-Enders, Charge Chasing, and Wiesy.

This week on Five Things, we talk Centres, Blown Leads, End-to-Enders, Charge Chasing, and Wiesy.



Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Previous: The Autopsy Report: A lost game, a lost season

8 thoughts on “Five Things I Dig and Don’t Dig About the Toronto Raptors”

  1. Pingback: Cinq choses que j'aime et que je n'aime pas à propos des Raptors de Toronto - europa-schuetzentreffen
  2. Pingback: Five Things I Dig and Don’t Dig About the Toronto Raptors - Canada

Leave a Comment