LeBron’s Scoring Title, All-Star Votes & CJ McCollum – Buckets & Tea NBA Show

This week host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Raptors HQ’s Chelsea Leite to discuss both NBA and Raptors news including LeBron James and when he’ll hit the scoring title plateau. They also go through early All-Star votes, potential snubs, mid-season report cards, and what the hell is CJ McCollum talking about?

The Nick Nurse Hottie Highlight of the Week is fully dedicated to the baffling Brook Lopez X Gary Trent Jr. scuffle and the coach’s epic stare-down.

