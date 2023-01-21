Quick Reaction: Celtics 106, Raptors 104

B+ O. Anunoby 21 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 5-7 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 9 +/- Anunoby was one of Toronto’s top shooters this game along with Barnes as his three-point shooting was on point tonight. An unfortunate injury took him out of the game early in the third quarter, but prior to that, he was playing well.

A P. Siakam 43 MIN, 29 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST, 0 STL, 14-23 FG, 0-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 6 TO, 10 +/- Siakam’s mid-range game was back tonight as it hasn’t been as effective as it usually is lately. He wasn’t playing too badly but really came alive in the second half.

A P. Achiuwa 37 MIN, 17 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 7-15 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 13 +/- Achiuwa earned his first start of the season as Fred VanVleet was ruled out before the game with rib soreness. His improvements this season are apparent and he showed it tonight with a nice bucket in transition off the dribble and making both his free throws. He also showed great toughness, making two-and-ones.

A G. Trent Jr. 38 MIN, 22 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 9-17 FG, 2-6 3FG, 2-3 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- Trent Jr. had a great game tonight and was really struggling from beyond the arc all game long until the fourth quarter, knocking down two clutch threes when Toronto needed him the most.

B+ S. Barnes 42 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 3 BLK, 2 TO, 1 +/- Barnes was the first Raptor who got to double digits in the scoring category and it looks like the sophomore slump is finally over (knock on wood) as he’s been phenomenal lately. Barnes has been perfect beyond the arc the last two games too, albeit on three attempts, but it’s encouraging progress for Scottie. His scoring slowed down drastically but he still gave great effort on defence and was able to impact the game in other ways.

B+ T. Young 24 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- His highlight of the game came in transition as he brought the ball down and dished to a cutting Siakam. Outside of that, solid defence and no turnovers so you really can’t complain. Easily the best performer from a lackluster effort by the second unit.

D- M. Flynn 06 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- Flynn also had a point to prove in this one but he didn’t perform at Boucher’s level, even after his lackluster second half.

C+ C. Boucher 19 MIN, 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -18 +/- Boucher had a point to prove in this one and he came ready to play. He had great energy from the get-go. After scoring two buckets in a row, he was feeling confident but got blocked inside by Derrick White and it was downhill from there. Boucher was off to such a great start in the first half but didn’t really make an impact the rest of the way.

C J. Hernangomez 10 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- Nice assist to Boucher in the first half, but outside of the playmaking tonight there wasn’t much going on for him.