Quick Reaction, Raptors 106, Suns 114

|Raptors
|106
|Final
|114
|Suns
A-
|S. Barnes36 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 6-14 FG, 0-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -8 +/-
While the numbers aren’t favourable for Scottie tonight, they don’t tell the whole story. He looked downright dominant in the second half after a rough first two quarters. A little too reliant on the three-ball for the rate at which he’s hitting them, but still demonstrated the ability to take over when necessary.
B
|P. Siakam38 MIN, 19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-17 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 1 +/-
Early foul trouble limited a lot of what Pascal could do tonight, and he struggled to find a rhythm throughout. It certainly doesn’t help that he draws such significant attention from the defence; it just wasn’t his night tonight.
B+
|P. Achiuwa34 MIN, 11 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-9 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/-
Precious continues to flash moments of pure basketball brilliance accompanied by the trials and tribulations of a young player in the league still adjusting to the pro level. After missing a three early on, he played noticeably timid on offence, passing up looks we’re all accustomed to seeing Precious attack with emphasis. He’s simply too talented to let a few mistakes shake him out of his rhythm.
A-
|G. Trent Jr.37 MIN, 21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 8-19 FG, 3-10 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/-
Trent continued to impress and thrived against a defence that seemed to cause nothing but trouble for his fellow Raptors. He also held his own quite nicely against Chris Paul on the defensive side of things.
A
|F. VanVleet39 MIN, 24 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 9-19 FG, 2-8 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 0 +/-
Outside of Mikal Bridges, Fred looked like the best player on the floor tonight. His shotmaking was vital to keeping the team close when early slip-ups nearly took them out of it.
B-
|C. Boucher25 MIN, 5 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/-
It would have been nice to see more offensive output from Boucher in a matchup in which the Raptors were desperate for some life off the bench, but it’s hard to criticize Boucher for what was a completely solid performance.
B
|T. Young14 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 0 +/-
Thad is guaranteed to get some run with OG missing time, and while the numbers won’t show it, the veteran was solid in his minutes. The 34-year-old hit the deck on multiple occasions chasing after loose balls and rebounds and held his own defensively.
D
|J. Hernangomez07 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/-
This was not the best stretch for the Spaniard by any means. He looked completely lost defensively and wasn’t able to contribute much on the other end, either.
C
|M. Flynn07 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/-
Some enigmatic minutes from Flynn, who checked in only in the fourth quarter and got shots up quickly. I guess it’s hard to complain about shooting 2-5 from three, but they sure didn’t come easy.
Inc
|Nick Nurse
Nothing really noteworthy from Nurse tonight outside of what could be deemed a questionable decision in his 4th quarter lineup. I’m not really sure, however, if that’s fair, given the options at his disposal currently.
Things We Saw
- The Suns defended the Raptors quite well tonight. In games prior, it felt like we were beating ourselves rather than being outplayed by the opponent. It’s at least been refreshing to watch this team compete to the level it is capable of playing to, regardless of the result.
- Footage circulated on Twitter of Suns GM James Jones and Masai heading to the tunnel, presumably to chat during the game. If the subject of Deandre Ayton was addressed, tonight’s performance proved Masai should steer clear. He is simply too timid for his height and build under the basket at this point in time to inspire confidence. He missed easy opportunities at the basket that most big men could only dream of, opting to use the floater or his hook shot rather than taking the obvious route, which is dunking over his smaller opponents.