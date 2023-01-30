Quick Reaction, Raptors 106, Suns 114

A- S. Barnes 36 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 6-14 FG, 0-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -8 +/- While the numbers aren’t favourable for Scottie tonight, they don’t tell the whole story. He looked downright dominant in the second half after a rough first two quarters. A little too reliant on the three-ball for the rate at which he’s hitting them, but still demonstrated the ability to take over when necessary.

B P. Siakam 38 MIN, 19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-17 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 1 +/- Early foul trouble limited a lot of what Pascal could do tonight, and he struggled to find a rhythm throughout. It certainly doesn’t help that he draws such significant attention from the defence; it just wasn’t his night tonight.

B+ P. Achiuwa 34 MIN, 11 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-9 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Precious continues to flash moments of pure basketball brilliance accompanied by the trials and tribulations of a young player in the league still adjusting to the pro level. After missing a three early on, he played noticeably timid on offence, passing up looks we’re all accustomed to seeing Precious attack with emphasis. He’s simply too talented to let a few mistakes shake him out of his rhythm.

A- G. Trent Jr. 37 MIN, 21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 8-19 FG, 3-10 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Trent continued to impress and thrived against a defence that seemed to cause nothing but trouble for his fellow Raptors. He also held his own quite nicely against Chris Paul on the defensive side of things.

A F. VanVleet 39 MIN, 24 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 9-19 FG, 2-8 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 0 +/- Outside of Mikal Bridges, Fred looked like the best player on the floor tonight. His shotmaking was vital to keeping the team close when early slip-ups nearly took them out of it.

B- C. Boucher 25 MIN, 5 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- It would have been nice to see more offensive output from Boucher in a matchup in which the Raptors were desperate for some life off the bench, but it’s hard to criticize Boucher for what was a completely solid performance.

B T. Young 14 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 0 +/- Thad is guaranteed to get some run with OG missing time, and while the numbers won’t show it, the veteran was solid in his minutes. The 34-year-old hit the deck on multiple occasions chasing after loose balls and rebounds and held his own defensively.

D J. Hernangomez 07 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- This was not the best stretch for the Spaniard by any means. He looked completely lost defensively and wasn’t able to contribute much on the other end, either.

C M. Flynn 07 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Some enigmatic minutes from Flynn, who checked in only in the fourth quarter and got shots up quickly. I guess it’s hard to complain about shooting 2-5 from three, but they sure didn’t come easy.