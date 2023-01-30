Who on this core could contribute to a future Raptors championship?

Over the course of this entire season, the Toronto Raptors have become less than the sum of their parts. There is inarguable talent, particularly at the top end of the roster. Why do so many teams want what the Raptors have within the top five or six? Mostly because everyone in that position is an exceptionally talented player. For a variety of reasons, they simply have failed to coalesce together this season. That has manifested in extraordinary dominant games -- such as against the Sacramento Kings or Portland Trail Blazers in recent weeks -- sandwiching a failure against the Golden State Warriors that saw simple back cuts slice Toronto's defense to shreds.

The Raptors still have eyes on a championship. But perhaps realistic projections no longer predict 2023-24 as the start of the title window and are now are looking a little later down the line. And unless you're playing NBA 2k, teams won't and can't do entire overhauls over the course of a few seasons and be competitive. If the Raptors do contend for a championship two-to-four seasons down the road, at least some members of the current roster will be there, fighting the good fight.

Who? Doing what? Let's dive in to answer those questions, peeking behind the veil at what competitiveness might look like in the medium-term future.

This is the boring stuff, but let's start with the financials to look at how outside factors can impact the changing shape of Toronto's roster. Organized here by rotation players (who I'm considering as at least possible to remain on the team after next season) whose contracts are expiring soonest:

After 2022-23

Fred VanVleet (if he declines his player option)

Gary Trent jr. (if he declines his player option)

Thad Young (if the Raptors decline to guarantee his contract for next season)

After 2023-24

Pascal Siakam

O.G. Anunoby (if he declines his player option)

Precious Achiuwa (will be a restricted free agent, so Raptors are almost guaranteed to retain him)

After 2024-25

Chris Boucher

Scottie Barnes (will be a restricted free agent, so Raptors are almost guaranteed to retain him)

Christian Koloko (will be a restricted free agent, so Raptors are almost guaranteed to retain him)

It is likely that no matter what happens, Koloko will remain with the team. He's an extraordinary defensive prospect who probably doesn't have immense trade value around the league, so barring a shocking trade, Koloko will be around. Similarly, the Raptors have a long future of team control over the employment statuses of the Chaos Cousins, and fortunately for the Raptors they work unbelievably together. So that's three players who will be around, making up quite a strong frontcourt: Barnes, Achiuwa, and Koloko. Looking three years down the road, I imagine Barnes will likely be a top-30 (ish) contributor at minimum around the league and a surefire star, while Achiuwa certainly has his own paths to reach that status. That's a good base of certainty.