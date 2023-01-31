Scottie Barnes named to the Rising Stars game

The sophmore gets another crack at the Rising Stars game in the All-Star weekend.

Scottie Barnes and Raptors fans receive some much-needed good news after a disappointing night in Phoenix. The reigning Rookie of the Year gets his second and final call-up to the Rising Stars game after participating in last year’s iteration.

Barnes highlights a star-studded roster filled with youngsters that also includes Paolo Banchero, Canada’s very own Bennedict Mathurin, Josh Giddey and Evan Mobley.

2022-23 NBA Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City: pic.twitter.com/4jbg1Mo02d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2023

Last year’s concept makes a return as it will be another tournament that consists of four teams, which is filled with seven Rising Stars members. This year, the semi-final game will go on until a team reaches 40 points and the finals concept stays untouched, crowning a winner at 25 points. The four honorary coaches have also been named, it will be Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams and Jason Terry.

The sophomore will look to avenge his embarrassing moment during the Clutch Challenge at last year’s all-star game where Tyrese Maxey and Barnes missed shot after shot. He’ll also look to avenge in the Rising Stars game as they lost to the champions Team Barry in the semi-finals.

You can catch Barnes in the Rising Stars game on Friday, February 17. On Saturday you’ll see the skills challenges and the much anticipated All-Star game concludes the weekend on Sunday, February 19.