Quick Reaction: Raptors 128, Jazz 131

C+ S. Barnes 41 MIN, 18 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 7-23 FG, 2-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- It was the case for a lot of Raptors tonight, but the shot just was not falling early tonight, and the trend continued for Scottie. Unfortunately, he couldn’t supplement his struggles with his usual playmaking prowess to have an impact in the half-court.

B- P. Siakam 40 MIN, 21 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 9-22 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -8 +/- Between an abysmal first quarter and fouling out late in the fourth, it was an off night for Siakam in what has otherwise been a phenomenal season. He picked up his play as the game went on but he never really looked comfortable or found a rhythm offensively.

B- P. Achiuwa 25 MIN, 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 6-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-4 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Achiuwa was the Raptor’s only real hope in dealing with Utah’s size, and while he played well it still wasn’t enough to matter.

C+ G. Trent Jr. 38 MIN, 20 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 6-14 FG, 3-4 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- An incredibly odd performance from Trent tonight, who somehow ended up with 20 points in spite of the fact that it felt as though he disappeared offensively in a matchup that was desperate for some outside presence.

A+ F. VanVleet 38 MIN, 34 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 12-25 FG, 4-9 3FG, 6-6 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 2 +/- I don’t really have much to say here, other than that Fred was the sole reason this game remained close in spite of the fact that we had no business doing so. When Fred gets cold; it’s ugly, we know this; but when he is on he looks damn near unstoppable.

C C. Koloko 09 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- The rookie got some run early in hopes of combatting the size of Walker Kessler. Like most young players with high potential, it was a mixed bag. He showed what he’s able to do around the rim on both ends but also showed that he’s not quite ready to do those things consistently.

B C. Boucher 20 MIN, 16 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 7-9 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Boucher put up solid numbers on decent minutes and hit a huge three in the fourth to give Fred his triple-double. He played well but didn’t see enough of the floor to dramatically change the outcome of the game.

B- T. Young 14 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Maybe I’m crazy, but I thought Thad played well tonight. He forced at least 3 or 4 turnovers in the first quarter, and while he didn’t have much to contribute offensively, I think we’re well past the point of Thad not seeing consistent rotation minutes anymore.

C+ M. Flynn 06 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Flynn got some early minutes, and while the playmaking was a nice addition off the bench, it wasn’t enough to get him more playing time.

C D. Banton 09 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- In his first game back from injury it was nice to see Banton hit the floor again. His speed and additional ball handling are always welcome off the bench even if it didn’t lead to much production tonight.