Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Samson Folk to talk Raps and hoops.

The Raptors have decisions to make. Luckily host, Cathryn Naiker, has recruited the perfect person to help her break it all down: Samson Folk! And what can we expect from the NBA All-Star selections?

And, hey… let’s figure this Nick Nurse thing out.

